Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

