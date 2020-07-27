First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 58,241 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $45,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $125.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.32.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $65.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.