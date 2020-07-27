First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $46,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.