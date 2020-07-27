First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $47,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $53.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

