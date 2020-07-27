Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Tyler Technologies worth $48,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $357.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.99 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

