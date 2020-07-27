First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 238,327 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 75.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $49,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $132,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $71,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 92,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 53.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 68,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $94.12 on Monday. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $152,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $448,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

