Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $284,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 27,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $198.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $201.88.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

