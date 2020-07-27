Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CarMax were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $637,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $97.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

