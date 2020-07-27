Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,900 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $87.35 on Monday. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.