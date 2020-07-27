Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

