Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $319,000 Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FOX were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,865,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,228,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,095,000 after buying an additional 182,852 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

FOX stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

