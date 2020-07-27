Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

NYSE CCEP opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

