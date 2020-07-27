Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,763 shares in the company, valued at $33,462,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,596 shares of company stock worth $10,503,313 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $171.60 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

