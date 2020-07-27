Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 180,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,860,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at $701,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

