Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $406.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $420.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

