Cwm LLC Purchases 4,579 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

BX opened at $55.70 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

