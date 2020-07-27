Cwm LLC Has $943,000 Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Oxford Industries worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,389.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXM opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.25. Oxford Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

