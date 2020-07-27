Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,955 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Loews by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Loews by 62.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 67.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 23,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $747,509.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,977,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,354,200.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on L shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

