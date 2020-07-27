Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,970 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 7.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

