Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.38% of Aegion worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 121.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Aegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aegion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.29. Aegion Corp has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

