First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 70,091 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.65% of Itron worth $44,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,028,000 after buying an additional 274,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,235,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,150,000 after buying an additional 75,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $70,070.00. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $107,277.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,744 shares of company stock worth $380,807. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

