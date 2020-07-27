First Trust Advisors LP Has $44.70 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,111 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $44,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM opened at $69.56 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

