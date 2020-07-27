First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Shaw Communications worth $44,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

SJR stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

