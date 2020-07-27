First Trust Advisors LP Has $45.49 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of BCE worth $45,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $952,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $75,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 47.2% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in BCE by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

