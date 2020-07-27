Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $45,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $41.38 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.6555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

