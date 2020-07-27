First Trust Advisors LP Buys 587,328 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,121 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $45,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after buying an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

