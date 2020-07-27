Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,253,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $46,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,988,000 after buying an additional 1,332,205 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,184,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after acquiring an additional 849,721 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,762,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 746,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $22,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

