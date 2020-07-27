First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Portland General Electric worth $46,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

