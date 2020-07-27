First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $46.75 Million Investment in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 697,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,752,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.71% of El Paso Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in El Paso Electric during the first quarter worth $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 5.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in El Paso Electric during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $68.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.