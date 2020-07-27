First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.87 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,543 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,605,446 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $46,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

