First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.01% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $46,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

