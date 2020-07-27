Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,414 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of Cna Financial worth $47,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cna Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Cna Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 303,758 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $9,446,873.80. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

