First Trust Advisors LP Has $47.14 Million Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 178,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $47,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Mobile by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,594 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in China Mobile by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,131 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in China Mobile by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,230,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after acquiring an additional 112,418 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 793,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 576,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of CHL opened at $34.37 on Monday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.