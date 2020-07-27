First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,425 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of Spire worth $47,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Spire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $63.37 on Monday. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

