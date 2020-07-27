First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Blackline worth $47,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Blackline by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $84.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $26,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $93,725.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

