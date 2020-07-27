Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

MDT stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

