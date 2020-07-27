ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of ABB worth $47,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 215.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after buying an additional 1,196,769 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in ABB by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,060,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 381,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,910,000 after acquiring an additional 284,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ABB by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

