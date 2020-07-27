First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Sonoco Products worth $49,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SON. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,368,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of SON opened at $53.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

