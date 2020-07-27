First Trust Advisors LP Has $48.31 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,355 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $48,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

