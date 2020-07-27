First Trust Advisors LP Takes $48.51 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 787,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,230,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,841,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

