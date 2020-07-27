Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,015 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.01% of Avista worth $49,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avista by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Avista by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,055,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,324,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,261,000 after purchasing an additional 78,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,713,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Avista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 601,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

