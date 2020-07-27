First Trust Advisors LP Sells 51,200 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $48,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,018,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of MAA opened at $111.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

