Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 103,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $47,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $45.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.