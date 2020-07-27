First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $48,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.