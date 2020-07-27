Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Avery Dennison worth $48,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $120.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

