First Trust Advisors LP Sells 71,436 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $48,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA opened at $87.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.