Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.06. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $298.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.38. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $326.36.

In other Align Technology news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

