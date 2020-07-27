Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.36.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,230 shares of company stock worth $27,654,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Analyst Recommendations for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

