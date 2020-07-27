Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Allegion posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. Allegion’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allegion by 431.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

