Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 74,588 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,953,000 after purchasing an additional 778,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,391 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $76,166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

